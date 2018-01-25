X Marks the Spot for McLaren Special Operations

McLaren Special Operations has been busy as of late, and the outfit’s latest Bespoke project fills a unique commission by the brand’s largest U.S. dealer, Southern California’s McLaren Newport Beach.

Dubbed MSO X, the commission consists of ten cars that are as close to the 570S GT4 race car as possible while staying street-legal. Even better, the cars wear liveries inspired by the McLaren F1 GTR racers of the mid-90s.

Key elements include a pylon-mounted rear wing that provides nearly 220 lbs of of extra downforce, a fully functional ‘goose neck’ carbon-fiber roof snorkel, front dive planes, an MSO Titanium Super Sports Exhaust, Pirelli P-Zero Corsa tires, and a new hood with specially constructed air intakes that work in conjunction with the roof snorkel and rear wing. MSO also made extensive use of satin-finish carbon fiber, which is used for the roof, bonnet, side skirts, and engine cover.

Inside, each MSO X receives a track-oriented cabin that deliberately exposes the carbon-fiber Monocell 2 chassis. A pair of racing buckets with a six-point harness take center stage in the sparse interior, which is nearly devoid of storage options but does feature a fire extinguisher. Fortunately, MSO retained the parking sensors, rear view cameras, and air conditioning.

McLaren did not specify a price for the MSO X cars, but given that all ten were just delivered to their new owners at a special event in Las Vegas, it doesn’t really matter anyway until one shows up at on the second-hand market, possibly at an auction.