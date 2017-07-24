American Racing Headers is Building a 1,000-Horsepower Hellcat Prius

Some enthusiasts still view the Toyota Prius as the boogeyman. A car designed to steal your soul and the fun of driving. Its squat, boxy, economical persona compounded by the car’s overzealous, eco-friendly owners doesn’t help the Prius either. But does it need to be? Is a Prius still uncool if you drop a Whipple supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 sourced from Dodge’s hellacious Hellcat?

You’d expect the people behind installing a Hellcat V-8 engine into a Prius to be certifiable, possibly sniffing gas fumes, and wearing brightly colored strait-jackets. But in fact, the project is being completed by the scientists at American Racing Headers (ARH) in Deer Park, New York. And they aren’t doing things half-cocked either — say hello to the “PriuSRT8.”

Instead of just dropping in the Hellcat motor and hoping for the best, the ARH’s team took the time to fabricate and weld up an NHRA-approved tube chassis. If they hadn’t, the Prius would either likely end the first time it is set on its wheels, or rip itself apart from the sheer torque of the engine. After all, the Prius was never designed to handle more than 121 horsepower.

Adding to this Prius’ naughty-nature is that ARH built up the already ludicrous Hellcat motor. In the end, when everything is plumbed and ready to rock, the Hellcat engine will put down nearly 1,000 horsepower and is backed up by a Tremec-sourced Magnum 6-speed manual transmission sending power to a custom Ford 9-inch rear-end built by MidWest Chassis.

Although this Prius may seem sacrilegious to many, we think it’s rad. Who wouldn’t want a 1,000 horsepower Prius that screams like the supercharged Hellcat and Demon?

Isn’t that the perfect Prius? We like to think so.