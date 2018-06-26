World’s Wildest Race: The 24 Hours Nürburgring in a Mercedes-AMG GT4

On this special episode of “Ignition” presented by Tire Rack, we travel to Germany to compete in the world’s most grueling, exciting, and plain crazy endurance race.
Contested on the infamous Nürburgring and with more than 150 cars and hundreds of drivers taking part, the‘N24’ has become a gritty, old-school alternative to Le Mans and a real throwback to the glory days of tough racing.
Host Jethro Bovingdon is racing for Mercedes-AMG in its new GT4 car and is joined by a legendary teammate, too.
Will he discover why this track is often referred to as the ‘Green Hell’ or can he conquer the track, the traffic, and the weather to score a good result? Watch and find out.