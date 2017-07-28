World’s Ugliest BMW i3 Auctioned for Charity

Alexander Calder, Robert Rauschenberg, Andy Warhol, and other artists have created some interesting art cars for BMW over the years — but this car is not one of them.

The “Spaghetti Car” is a fully functional BMW i3 electric vehicle that was custom wrapped by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan and photographer Pierpaolo Ferrari.

A stock BMW i3 is already a looks challenged EV on the outside that may be the modern day equivalent of an AMC Gremlin. We didn’t think it could get any uglier, but well — here you go.

The wrapped i3 sold to a Swiss collector for $116,705 at the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation’s (LDF) Fourth Annual Saint-Tropez Gala.

According to DiCaprio’s site “LDF is dedicated to the health and well being of all Earth’s inhabitants, focusing on wildlands and oceans conservation, climate change, and indigenous rights.”

Apparently cars are not protected in this poor EV’s case. The star-studded event was hosted by DiCaprio and included performances by Lenny Kravitz and Madonna. $30 million was raised at the event and the auction continues online to benefit LDF programs.

“The donation of this unique work for the Foundation’s annual charity gala in Saint-Tropez reflects once again the company’s culture: daring, innovating, creating in complete freedom, in a responsible and sustainable spirit,” said Vincent Salimon, CEO BMW Group France, in a statement.

The “TOILETPAPER” wording in black type in a white rectangle with a red outline on the spaghetti-splattered door of the i3 isn’t commentary, but a reference to a picture-based publication created by Cattelan and Ferrari.

If you are looking for something completely different and would like to support the cause, Bob Weir’s 2014 Tesla Model S is currently up for auction with a starting bid of $100,000 on the LDF site.