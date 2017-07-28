/ Watch the World’s Quickest Mitsubishi Evolution

The Mitsubishi Evolution is a rally champ. But when introduced to the automotive enthusiast world, it quickly became a street tuner’s best friend, able to put down extreme amounts of power thanks to its rally-bred all-wheel drive system. This Mitsubishi Evolution, however, takes the cake to the fifth power with a 91 mm turbo, slicks, and a redline of 13,000 rpm, or if you’re using the stock tachometer, a redline of “Snow.”

Built by Extreme Tuners out of Athens, Greece, the shop specializes in high-tech high-performance parts for racing, marine, defense, and aviation industries with an in-house R&D group that is responsible for engineering, production and testing its products. The latest in a series of automobile applications is the Mitsubishi shown here and its spare-wheel-sized 91 mm turbocharger.

The original 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine has been destroked to just 1.8-liters, increasing its redline — which now redlines at “Snow” in the Drive Mode selector housed in the car’s tachometer — a billet tungsten crankshaft, titanium valves, beryllium seats, and asymmetric billet cams. All of which is quite interesting, especially the tungsten crankshaft, but let’s get back to the ludicrous 91 mm turbocharger sticking out the hood like an intake or human skull from “Mad Max: Fury Road.”

The turbocharger itself is an in-house creation and CNC’d from aluminum and features a carbon-fiber turbine wheel. Extreme Tuners hasn’t released how much boost the shop is running through the 1.8-liter engine, but based on the laundry list of heavy duty parts, we’re guessing quite a bit.

In short, it makes around 2,000 horsepower to the crank, or about 1,300-1,400 to the wheels. When the car launches, it darts from left to right then back to left a few times, the driver fighting the beast of a drag car all the way down the drag strip. It almost seems too powerful to control, but we’d absolutely love a chance to get behind the wheel.

The part of the video we love the most is the camera trained on the speedometer and tachometer. It goes from zero to 185.34 mph in just 7.902 seconds, but the way the speedometer never lets up reminds us of a superbike.