Mean Green Wimmer-Tuned Mercedes-AMG C 63 S Makes 790 Horsepower

Car enthusiasts love fast wagons because they offer big power in a practical package. Wimmer’s Mercedes-AMG C 63 S easily fits that description by making 790 hp and 664 lb-ft of torque.
A twin-turbo V-8 engine making 503 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque powers Mercedes-AMG’s compact wagon in factory form. Wimmer’s work yielded performance gains of 287 hp and 148 lb-ft of torque.
The German tuning company gave the engine bay a complete overhaul with upgraded software, turbochargers, nozzles, fuel pump, and inter-cooler.
It also added another water pump, high performance air filters, and stainless steel exhaust system made by hand.
In addition, Wimmer also installed a KW coilover suspension and 20-inch BBS rims. An eye-catching mean green matte wrap completes the package.
Transforming the Europe-only C 63 S cost $33,220 over the wagon’s $104,300 base price.
