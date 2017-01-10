Will the Volkswagen I.D. Replace the Golf?

During an advance presentation showcasing its design future ahead of the 2017 Detroit auto show, Volkswagen included a few interesting slides that hinted at where the automaker believes the I.D. fits in its product portfolio — and it certainly isn’t anywhere near the edges.

One slide had the I.D., which made its debut at the 2016 Paris auto show and will be available come 2020, positioned next to two of VW’s other icons: the original Beetle and the original Golf. In another slide, the outline of the I.D. was overlaid with that of the Golf. Further, VW’s representatives referenced the Golf’s popularity while mentioning that it was a reason behind the decision to have the I.D. be the first vehicle built on the automaker’s MEB modular electric vehicle platform to hit the market.

The timelines line up too. The Mk7 Golf has been in production in Europe since 2012, which makes it an eight-year-old model in 2020 — and thus due for replacement. The Mk8 Golf is expected to arrive for 2019, at least in Europe, and could end up being the last Golf given the automaker’s electrification push. That model would last to 2026 or so, giving VW time to hit its goal of selling one million electric vehicles per year by 2025 and complete its charging infrastructure initiative.

Further, the I.D. itself, due for 2020, would also be coming up for replacement, creating the opportunity to combine the two product lines and make the Mk2 I.D. Volkswagen’s new icon. By then, it will certainly be a new Volkswagen.