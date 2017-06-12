Is This the Next-Generation Jeep Wrangler Pickup?

Jeep fans are anxiously awaiting the reveal of the next-gen JL Wrangler, but they’re perhaps more anxious to see the pickup version that’s expected a year later. They may not have to wait that long, as the folks at JL Wrangler Forums have mocked up some renderings of the Wrangler pickup that look pretty close to what we’ll see in 2018.

The front end should look familiar, as it’s based on the Wrangler Unlimited renderings JL Wrangler Forums did earlier this year. Those renderings were based on leaked CAD drawings of the Wrangler Unlimited, so the front end probably isn’t far off from production. The rest of the rendering is based on test mules we’ve seen in spy photos and the forums’ own insider info. The creators have heard that the pickup variant, codenamed JT, won’t have the same scoop behind the fender as the standard Wrangler, so that element is missing in these renders.

Their intel also suggests the truck won’t have the regular JL’s character line below the door windows. Would FCA really go through the trouble of stamping two different sets of front fenders and doors? We’re not so sure, but anything is possible. These renderings also predict that the leading edge of the truck bed will be angle-cut to match the angle of the rear fender. Lastly, the artists also took a stab at a two-door, long-bed version of the pickup. Though such a variant is not known to be in development, we’d certainly welcome one.

The Wrangler pickup could debut next year as a 2019 model, just about a year after the standard JL. The model is expected to offer the same engine choices as the Wrangler, including a turbocharged 2.0-liter Hurricane I-4, 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6, 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6, and possibly a new plug-in hybrid variant.

Transmission options should include an eight-speed automatic and a six-speed manual. The name of the Wrangler pickup is unknown, but FCA could choose one from its past, possibly Gladiator, Comanche, or Scrambler. The truck will be produced at Jeep’s Toledo plant, alongside the regular JL Wrangler.