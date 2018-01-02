Audi Reportedly May Produce a Rival to the BMW 8 Series

The Audi Prologue concept turned heads when it debuted at the L.A. auto show in 2014, and even more when we took it for a spin on the roads around Beverly Hills. Given that Audi’s design boss would like to add a two-door coupe to the lineup, it’s possible we haven’t heard the last of the Prologue.

Speaking with Autocar, Marc Lichte indicated that Audi may produce a rival to the BMW 8 Series. However, low demand could pose problems for green-lighting such a car. “I love the shape of a two-door coupé, but it is also true that the [sales] volumes [for them] are much lower than for four-doors,” he said. “In the future, who knows? We have many ideas in this direction.”

The Prologue concept influenced the design of the new Audi A7. But it was also thought to serve as the inspiration for a possible A9 flagship coupe. Incidentally, one of Lichte’s first projects at Audi was the Prologue.

Lichte didn’t indicate when we may see a range-topping two-door coupe join the lineup. But it won’t be before 2019. “First we must launch the A6, then we have the Q8 next year, A1 and Q3,” he said. “We won’t do anything before this. It’s step by step.” Such a model could share underpinnings with the new A8.

BMW showed an 8 Series coupe concept last year, and it’s a jaw-dropper much like the Prologue. The concept ditches the boxy look of its predecessor and features 21-inch alloy wheels and a redesigned three-dimensional kidney grille. A production version has been confirmed for this year.

