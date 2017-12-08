Wildest Rides from Galpin’s Hall of Customs in L.A.

Need a new ride or some custom car ideas? The 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show is winding down this weekend and it’s your last chance to check out all of the latest models in town.

If you can’t make it to the big show, here is a look at some of the wildest custom cars and trucks you can find inside the Galpin’s Hall of Customs.

Probably the most unusual automobile in the collection is Salomondrin’s Porsche Carrera GT—not our first choice for a custom color paint job, but it sure looks like the perfect wheels for a Hollywood starlet.

If pink power is not your thing, there are also plenty of slick Fords like the Galpin Rocket Mustang that sports a glossy black shade with a red leather interior if you are looking for something a bit darker.

Henrik Fisker and Galpin designed the Rocket—it comes packed with a V-8 engine that offers 725 horsepower underneath its racing striped hood.

Easily the coolest ride of the collection is Ed Roth’s 1956 Ford F-100 shop truck in white with bright red flames.

The legendary custom car craftsman sold the pickup in 1957 and it resided in an Oklahoma barn for nearly 50 years.

Roth’s grille was still intact when the truck was rediscovered and Kustom Kulture guru Robert Williams helped replicate the custom paintwork throughout the Ford.

It has since been completely restored and looks amazing. Another California classic to check out is the Henry Jaded—a 1952 Henry J drag car with a stunning turquoise and gold House of Kolor Kandy paint job.

Check out our photo gallery of more highlights from the show here or check it out in person in you are in Southern California—it’s definitely worth a road trip.

The auto show continues through December 10 at the L.A. Convention Center.