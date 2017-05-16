These Wild Car Mashups Will Mess with Your Taste and Sensibilities

Like people, some cars just aren’t meant to be together. There’s opposite ends of the automotive spectrum for a reason, and the two rarely intersect. For the more curious among us, Car Keys created a handful of unholy automotive mashups, a group of vehicular Frankenstein’s Monsters that are as offensive as they are goofy.

McLaren Prius1

Sure, the McLaren P1 is a hybrid, but that doesn’t mean it’s as eco-friendly as a frumpy Prius. The P1/Prius blend is the easiest on the eyes out of all of them, but it isn’t easy on the mind. Thick, rolling resistance tires and the pinched Prius front is at complete odds with the McLaren’s swoopy figure, but we’ll give this one a pass.

LaTwizari

Like the Prius1, this is another play on a hybrid hypercar. the aptly named LaTwizari is a meld of the rarified LaFerrari and the commonplace Renault Twizy, resulting in something that’s fairly ungainly. We’re fans of the sharp Ferrari fascia, but not entirely convinced the tall canopy would pass federal crash tests.

Jultipla Renegade

Here’s one comprised of cars from the same parent company. For starters, the Fiat Multipla isn’t the most handsome car to use as a base, so the bulky Jeep DNA isn’t doing it any favors. We do like the idea of the Multipla’s usability with Jeep’s rugged go-anywhere capability, so we’ll chalk this one up as “interesting.”

Robin X

If you squint, the porportions are almost spot-on from the donor Model X. Mix in the odd three-wheeled design of the Reliant Robin, and you’ve got one of the stranger mix-ups we’ve seen.

VW H4mper Van

It’s a VW bus mixed with a Hummer. What more do you need?