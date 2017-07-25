Wild 2006 Lamborghini Concept S Offered at RM Sotheby’s Monterey Sale

It’s tough out there for a Lamborghini owner. Forty years ago when Lambo was still low-volume, it was easy to captivate passersby with your bright red Countach. Now, in major cities, it seems like there’s a bright green or orange Huracan parked at every corner. If you’re sick of blending in with your Aventador, make sure you mark your calendar for RM Sotheby’s upcoming Monterey sale, where it’s auctioning the only running Lamborghini Concept S in existence.

Initially designed by Luc Donckerwolke in 2005 as a non-running design study, the wild Concept S is likely the most extreme iteration of the Gallardo to ever exit Sant’Agata. The double-cockpit design hearkens back to the single-seat competition cars that ran in grand prix competitions, the Mille Miglia, and the Targa Florio.

The Concept S makes use of a unique split design, thanks to a fixed bodyline running in-between passenger and driver. Each occupant enjoys their own space, separate from each other.

Following the 2005 debut, rumors swirled about Lamborghini’s production intentions – the automaker built this running example as a tester for a limited 100 unit run. In the end, it’s believed it was too expensive to implement on a large scale, and this remains the only fully working and road-legal Concept S in existence.

Yes, road legal – underneath this biposto bodywork are the bones of a regular Gallardo. Power comes from a 5.0-liter V-10, sending 520 hp to all-four-wheels through a six-speed single-clutch automatic transmission.

Don’t think this will carry the same price tag as a third-hand Gallardo. This is the second time the Concept S has gone up for sale – in 2015, it was part of RM Sotheby’s Driven By Disruption auction, where it failed to sell with a high pre-sale estimate of $3 million.

The wild 2006 Lamborghini Concept S goes up for sale at RM Sotheby’s Monterey sale beginning on August 18.