What the Hell Is an Aspark Owl and Why Do We Want One?

Who wants an Aspark Owl—an electric supercar from Tochigi, Japan that claims to have 1,000 horsepower on tap, a 0-62 mph time less than 2 seconds, and a top speed of 174 mph? We do!

The sleek, silver Aspark Owl spread its gullwing doors and made its debut at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. The company’s aim is to create the “world’s fastest automobile.”

It sports a pointy beak-like hood with bird of prey LED headlights, silver wheels, a big ass wing, and a creamy white interior with bucket seats.

The Owl’s cowl is made mostly out of carbon fiber and TopGear reports that the powertrain consists of a pair of 40kW motors that offer 429 hp and 563 lb ft of torque. It weighs in at 1,874 pounds, is only 39-inches tall, and has a range of 93 miles.

According to Aspark’s Japanese website, the company allegedly builds medical robots and started developing electric vehicles in 2014.

Gigazine posted a few acceleration-testing videos of the EV in action to YouTube earlier this year that look like scenes straight out of “Buckaroo Banzai.”

The test was conducted with a stripped down prototype with a pipe frame in a parking lot—a far cry from the concept that can be seen at this year’s Frankfurt auto show.

Still, it looks like a real hoot to drive and we hope they can actually make this bird fly.