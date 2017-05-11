What Launched on Motor Trend on Demand in April 2017

Who says binge watching is just for Netflix? Our friends at Motor Trend on Demand put out enough original content every month to keep you sleep-deprived all weekend, and that’s before you get into the motorsports coverage. If you were too busy to watch last month, here’s what you can watch in lieu of sleep.

Ignition Episode 171: Porsche 718 Boxster S

On episode 171 1of Ignition, Carlos Lago gets behind the wheel of the new Porsche 718 Boxster S. We named its fixed-roof sibling, the Porsche 718 Cayman, one of our 2017 All-Stars, but you’ll have to watch the episode to see if Lago had similar feelings about the German mid-engine roadster.

Roadkill Garage Episode 16: Crusher Retro Revival, Part 2!

On episode 16 of Roadkill Garage, the Crusher Camaro receives yet another engine. The team continues the work they started in episode 14 to convert the long-time project car into a ‘70s drag-racer. This time, they’ll install the retro-style 550-hp small-block along with a Gearstar TH350 transmission into the Camaro and fire the car up.

Dirt Every Day Episode 63: Overlanding Minibike Mayhem

On episode 63 episode of Dirt Every Day, host and motorcycle enthusiast Dave Chappelle convinces co-host Fred Williams to embark on a unique overlanding trip. Fred, a two-wheel novice, picks what he assumes will be the easiest bike to ride: a 6-hp Coleman minibike. You’ll have to watch the episode to find out how well that plan worked out.

Hot Rod Garage Episode 51: The Ultimate Road Trip Cruiser Build

On episode 51 of Hot Rod Garage, hosts Tony Angelo and Lucky Costa fix up a 1965 Pontiac Lemans convertible that’s full of rust and dirt. The guys replace most of the car’s rear end before installing a full frame bracing kit and making the underside of this car WAY prettier than the top.

Roadkill Episode 64: Junkyard Turbo 5.0 Power for the Rotsun!

On episode 64 of Roadkill, the world’s most revered rust bucket receives a used 5.0L V-8 out of a Foxbody Ford Mustang with a Power Stroke diesel-sourced turbo! The 1971 Datsun 240Z earned its fame with a junkyard turbo on a Chevy 4.3L, but that V-6 finally failed for the last time when the crankshaft broke in two during the 24 Hours of LeMons featured in episode 42. It’s rumored that the old 5.0L blocks break in half at 500 hp, a theory that will be tested by the Rotsun.

Ignition Episode 172: 2018 Lexus LC500

On episode 172 of Ignition, Motor Trend Senior features Editor Jason Cammisa dives into the big question surrounding the new Lexus LC: What is it? It sure looks like a sports car, so could it be a modern Toyota Supra? Then again, the badge says Lexus, so is it a cushy luxury barge like the last SC?

