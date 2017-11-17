Watch the Tesla Roadster Go to Plaid in New Test Ride Video

Last night’s Tesla press conference was a relentless barrage of unbelievable numbers, with claims ranging from the 500-mile EV range for a loaded Tesla Semi to the 1.9-second 0-60 time of the Tesla Roadster, which made a surprise debut after the Semi.

We’ll have to wait until those claims can be verified independently, but a new video might lend some credibility to the Roadster’s acceleration claims.

Immediately following the reveal, attendees could reserve one of the 1,000 Roadster Founders Series models for $50,000. Those who did got a ride in the Roadster prototype that debuted. The owner of YouTube channel DragTimes was one of the lucky few who got a ride in the prototype.

The driver explains that it’s not quite 100 percent finished, as the G meter in the dash doesn’t work. What does work is a Plaid graphics show in the Model S-like central screen that plays as soon as you hit full power. As you know, Tesla’s Ludicrous mode Easter egg was an homage to 1987’s Spaceballs, and “Plaid” is the next speed up from Ludicrous, according to the movie.

The host appears surprised by the Roadster’s acceleration, saying afterward, “Honestly, I didn’t think I’d notice a difference between my P100D.” The Tesla Model S P100D Ludicrous is estimated by Tesla to hit 60 mph in 2.39 seconds.

Seat of the pants feel is definitely not the best way to measure whether or not a car is quicker, but it’s interesting that someone who races his P100D against exotics regularly on his YouTube channel is this surprised by the Roadster prototype’s thrust.

He sets up an accelerometer app to record the 0-60 time before the test ride, but apparently something goes wrong and we don’t find out just how quick the run is. We’ll just need to verify Tesla’s claims ourselves in instrumented testing.

Tesla also released a short official video showing the Roadster prototype in action. Check out both below.