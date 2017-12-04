Watch the Hennessey Exorcist Camaro ZL1 Unleash Its 1,000 Horsepower

Chevrolet recently unveiled its most powerful Corvette ever, but that sports car has nothing on a special tuner Camaro in terms of power. The Hennessey Exorcist, based on the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, hits the track in a new video.

John Heinricy, multiple SCCA national champion and a retired GM engineer, took the Exorcist to the track to show a new owner what he is in for. Unsurprisingly, he’s all smiles as the Exorcist barrels down the runway at 130 mph. You might want to turn the volume down on your computer just slightly before watching the video, because this engine produces a hell of a sound. Or better yet, turn it up.

The Exorcist uses the same 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 as the standard Camaro ZL1. But it makes an additional 350 hp thanks to a larger supercharger, an upgraded intercooler, a special camshaft, ported factory heads, long-tube headers, a bigger intake system, and a revised ECU. Although Hennessey claims the Exorcist makes 1,000 hp, a dyno test earlier this year suggested an output of 1,103 ponies.

Hennessey only plans to build 100 Exorcists per year. The car costs $55,000, not including the price of a stock Camaro ZL1, and is available directly through Hennessey or at certain Chevrolet dealerships. Fortunately, buyers are covered by a two-year, 24,000-mile warranty.