WATCH: Ten Reasons Why the Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster is Performance Art

With power coming from a mid-mounted 6.5-liter V-12 that sends 730 hp and 509 lb-ft of torque to all four wheels via a seven-speed single-clutch automatic, the 2018 Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster isn’t lacking for speed—the automaker claims a 0-60 mph time of 3.0 seconds flat and a top speed of 217 mph. But there’s more to this Italian drop-top than massive power.

“Pull up to any valet at any hotel, restaurant, or country club anywhere in the world, and the Aventador S Roadster becomes the instant star—even if the display lot is already full of Bugattis, Ferraris, and McLarens. Give it a quick rev as you depart, and the whole building will know you’ve left. Even in jaded, gridlocked, Tesla-worshiping Southern California, the sheer visual and auditory presence of the Aventador S Roadster is a force potent enough to inspire (friendly!) honks, waves, thumbs-up, and, wild gesticulation amounting to sign language for “Rev it hard!” wrote Senior Editor Nelson Ireson in his first drive review before summing it up succinctly: “You don’t need record Nordschleife lap times just like you don’t need a poster on your wall. You are the poster on the wall brought to life.”