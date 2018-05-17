With a twin-turbo V-6 and a stunning mid-century modern-inspired interior, the upcoming Lincoln Aviator, which was premiered in near-production from at the 2018 New York auto show, makes a strong argument for itself.
WATCH: Ten Reasons Why the Lincoln Aviator Demands Attention
Upcoming rear-drive SUV will come loaded with tech and comfort
MSRP $40,635 Base 2WD
EPA MPG:
11 City / 17 Hwy
Cargo (Std/Max):
NA / 78.3 cu. ft.
Seating:
7/7