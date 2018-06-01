WATCH: Seven Reasons Why the RUF BTR2 Is Better Than a Stock Porsche 911

The Ruf BTR2, which is based on a 993-generation Porsche 911, was one of the many hot air-cooled Germans on display at April’s Luftgekuhlt 5 show.

Each BTR2 started out as a basic 911 Carrera. The famed German tuner then increased the output of the 3.6-liter flat-six to 420 hp and 435 lb-ft of torque by adding a turbocharger, intercooler, modified camshafts, auxiliary oil cooler, and a new exhaust. Ruf also worked over the bodywork, added a limited-slip differential, retuned the suspension, upgraded the brakes, and threw on 18-inch wheels—massive for the time. According to Ruf, the BTR2 can hit 62 mph in just 4.1 seconds—quick even by today’s standards, let alone those of the mid-90s—and a top speed of 191 mph.