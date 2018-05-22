Wagons are a tough sell. SUVs aren’t dynamic enough. The 2019 Audi RS 5 Sportback‘s liftback packaging offers the utility of those two classes plus the dynamics of a car.
WATCH: Seven Reasons Why the 2019 Audi RS 5 Sportback Rocks
The best of many worlds
By: Automobile Staff
Automobile Newsletter Join today!
Sign up today for our FREE newsletter and get the latest articles and news delivered right to your inbox!
Buying GuidePowered by Motortrend
MSRP $70,900 quattro Coupe
EPA MPG:
16 City / 23 Hwy
Horse Power:
450 @ 8250
Torque:
316 @ 4000