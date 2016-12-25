Watch Ryan Tuerck Give Santa a Ride in his Ferrari-Powered Scion FR-S

There are many ways to get into the Holiday spirit. You could put up a tree or wear an ugly sweater. Or, if you’re Donut Media, you could decorate your Ferrari-powered Scion FR-S in lights and burn rubber with Santa riding shotgun.

Donut Media’s latest video features drifter Ryan Tuerck performing smoky burnouts in his GT4586, a Scion FR-S powered by a 4.5-liter flat-plane V-8 from a Ferrari 458 Italia. The custom creation’s sheetmetal is decked with hundreds of Christmas lights, a pair of antlers, and strobing red and green LEDs in the engine bay. Tuerck drives and holds a flare out the window while Santa enjoys not having to mush his team of reindeer, and shouting “Merry Christmas” at the top of his lungs.

The engine swap may be unusual, but the Italian supercar’s beating heart provides more than enough power to break the tires loose and send the FR-S spinning. Though there’s no snow to make snow angels with, you could pretend all that smoke is coming from the fireplace where your stockings are hung with care.

Check out the video below to watch the GT4586 celebrate the holidays the only way Donut Media knows how.