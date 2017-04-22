Watch Roadkill Drive Half a Lincoln in 1,800-Mile Beater Rally

In the latest episode of Roadkill, hosts David Freiburger and Mike Finnegan take on a brand new challenge from the creators of the 24 Hours of LeMons, the LeMons Rally. A 1,800-mile road rally from Moscow, Pennsylvania to Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama in the worst, but still street-legal, car you can find. During this time/distance challenge, the hosts must rack up points along the way by visiting popular sights and attractions, completing challenges, and for finishing the rally. Their competition: a wide variety of some of the ugliest cars you have ever seen.

Failing to buy a car before flying to Pennsylvania, Freiburger buys the first and ugliest car he can find on Craigslist when he lands, a $3,500 1978 Lincoln Continental that has been converted from a four-door to a two-door. Sitting in the car for the first time, they find the usual crazy stuff like they do in most old and ugly cars they buy, furry blue polka-dotted sun visors, a random headshot of someone they end up using as a mascot, mold on the seatbelt, 6X9 boxed speakers sitting right behind their heads not bolted down, and something that rotted so bad they can’t figure out what it is. However, the electric bench seat somehow still works.

At the start of the drive the usual happens, the car breaks down and they spend hours fixing it before releasing it was something simple, and get pulled over by the cops for no plates. Why, because Roadkill. Along the way, the guys complete crazy challenges like collecting as many waffles as they can and driving on the 11-mile, 318-turn Tail of the Dragon road.

Did Freiburger and Finnegan finish the rally? Did they collect enough points to win the LeMons Rally? Click the video below to find out.