Range Rover Sport PHEV Tackles Tianmen Mountain Road

a href="http://www.automobilemag.com/news/orange-2017-land-rover-discovery-joins-four-seasons-fleet/">Land Rover is no stranger to performing stunts that show off the capabilities of its SUVs, whether it involves the Range Rover Sport crossing the Empty Quarter desert in record time or Bear Grylls remotely controlling the Discovery’s seats while skydiving.

In this most recent adventure, a Range Rover Sport PHEV tackles Tianmen Mountain in China and makes the treacherous climb to the summit.

The plug-in hybrid SUV traveled 7 miles from the bottom of the mountain, making 99 turns along the way. The summit of the mountain is a natural rock arch known as Heaven’s Gate, but it’s not easy getting up there.

Reaching the top required the Range Rover to climb 999 steps at a 45-degree angle. Piloting the vehicle was Ho-Pin Tung, driver for Panasonic Jaguar Racing and Le Mans class-winner.

“I’ve experienced Formula E, Formula 1 and won at the 24 Hours of Le Mans but this was without doubt one of the most demanding driving challenges I’ve ever faced,” he said in a recent release.

Packing a 2.0-liter Ingenium gas engine and an electric motor, the Range Rover Sport PHEV makes a total of 398 hp.

It can travel 31 miles on electricity alone, although Range Rover said it employed both the gas engine and the electric motor to climb the 999 steps toward Heaven’s Gate.

Watch the video below to see the Range Rover Sport PHEV make its way to the summit.