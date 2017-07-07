Watch the Porsche 911 GT2 RS Dominate at Donuts

It may be the most powerful street-legal 911 ever, but does the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS dominate at donuts? This video answers that question, showing the 700-hp track car is up to the task.

The video should help make up for a much chided previous attempt. During its debut at the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed, the 911 GT2 RS tried the feat, but instead ended up making a half circle and awkwardly backing up and continuing on the pathway. As a result, it received quite a bit of booing from the audience. In a video posted by YouTuber Munch997, the GT2 RS puts any concerns to rest by delivering some real donuts.

As reported last week, the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS pumps out 700 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque from its 3.8-liter twin-turbo flat-six engine. Porsche estimates a top track speed of 211 mph and a 0-60 time of 2.7 seconds. The outgoing 2011 GT2 RS was estimated to top out at only 205 mph and hit 60 mph in 3.4 seconds.

Expect the new donut-maker to go on sale here in early 2018 with prices starting at $294,250. But as Porsche’s configurator reveals, the price can quickly reach $350,000 with enough options.

Watch the videos below to see the new 911’s successful and unsuccessful donut attempts.