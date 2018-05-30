WATCH: Nine Reasons Why the Ford Focus RS is a Tiny Supercar

In its third and final year of production, the Ford Focus RS is fast, loud, and uncompromising. Powered by a 2.3-liter turbocharged I-4 that makes 350 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque that’s mated to a six-speed manual transmission, this 2017 Automobile All-Stars Contender hits 60 mph in just 4.4 seconds and starts at just $41,995.

“Possibly one of the quickest street cars on any given road on any given day. Easy to drive hard, eminently tossable, and supremely sorted at the limit,” wrote then-contributor Nelson Ireson of Ford’s hot hatch. Here are nine more reasons why the Focus RS is worthy of respect.