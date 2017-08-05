Watch McLaren Build a Full-Size 720S from Legos in One Minute

Not everything is easy to build with Legos. It took McLaren more than 2,000 hours to build this full-size 720S out of Lego bricks, and now you can see how it all happened in this short video.

The one-minute clip shows how McLaren built the 720S from the ground up, starting with a basic steel frame and adding boxes and Legos to the mix. If you recall, this “car” debuted at the Goodwood Festival of Speed where it arrived incomplete and required visitors to help finish the masterpiece. Prior to this, a team of six used more than 280,000 bricks to build the bright orange Lego car by hand. Weighing in the ballpark of 1.6 tons, the Lego McLaren is actually heavier than the road-going 720S.

Powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8, the supercar produces 720 hp and is estimated to reach 60 mph in 2.8 seconds. Top speed is estimated at 212 mph. Along with a host of aerodynamic upgrades, including a full-width rear wing, the car features a one-piece carbon fiber tub that saves 40 pounds compared to its predecessor, the 650S. The model is currently on sale in the U.S.

Check out the video below to see a condensed version of how the Lego 720S was built.