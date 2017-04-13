Watch the Lucid Alpha Speed Prototype EV Hit 217 MPH

As Lucid continues to test the Air EV sedan ahead of its planned production debut, the car is put through a rigorous set of performance trials. Following a recent winter test, Lucid released a video of an Air prototype undergoing high-speed testing, where it clocked an incredible 217 mph.

Lucid calls the prototype the “Alpha Speed Car,” but doesn’t reveal any technical details aside from the use of a structural rollcage. Power and battery output isn’t known, but it’s likely a variant of the range-topping, dual-motor 1,000-hp option Lucid touted during the sedan’s debut earlier last year.

Surprisingly, Lucid says the prototype is capable of higher speeds, claiming the prototype was software-limited during the test. Lucid’s not admitting if this lofty top speed will make it to the production model, but if it does, the Lucid will be the fastest full-EV ever put into production. At the moment, the fastest Tesla Model S tops out at a limited 155 mph.

Regardless of actual top speed, Lucid claims the Air is well on its way to production, said to begin in 2018. Prices for the base model begin at $52,500 after the $7,500 tax credit. Base power is a claimed 400 hp, returning a competitive 240-mile range. Hop up to the optional 1,000-hp dual-motor drivetrain, and the range increases to 315 miles. No word yet on how expensive the top-end Air will cost, but it’s likely to break the $100,000 mark.