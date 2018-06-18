WATCH: Jethro Bovingdon Accidentally Sets A New Record in the 2018 Jaguar XE SV Project 8

Contributor Jethro Bovindgon wasn’t planning on setting any record during his first drive of the 2018 Jaguar XE SV Project 8, but the track-ready super-sedan had other ideas. Thanks in part to its 5.0-liter supercharged V-8, which makes 592 hp at 6,500 rpm and 516 lb-ft from 3,500 to 5,500 rpm, and performance all-wheel-drive system sourced from the F-Type SVR, the 200-mph Jaguar sedan can hit 60 mph in a mere 3.3 seconds despite weighing in at around 3,900 pounds.

But it’s more than just a straight-line conqueror. Riding on a heavily revised chassis and suspension, the Jaguar XE lapped the Nürburgring in a impressive 7 minutes and 21.23 seconds, so it wasn’t too surprising when the Project 8 managed to post a time of 2.03.49 around Portugal’s Autódromo Internacional do Algarve, besting the 2.03.88 time posted the legendary Walter Röhrl in a Cayman GT4 and blowing up the track’s previous record for a sedan—a 2.10.70 by a BMW M3.