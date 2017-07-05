Jaguar E-Pace Goes Extreme Weather Testing in New Video

Before Jaguar launches the E-Pace later this month, it has released a video of the compact crossover testing in different parts of the world under extreme conditions. During the course of 25 months, the E-Pace endured everything from the 40-degree weather of the Arctic Circle to the 118-degree heat of Dubai.

Using more than 150 prototypes, Jaguar logged more than 120,000 hours on and off the road. Along with completing more than 400 laps on the Nürburgring, the E-Pace traversed the rivers of China and manage high altitudes of 5,000 feet above sea level.

The Jaguar E-Pace is based on the same platform as the Range Rover Evoque. While the new crossover adopts a silhouette similar to the larger F-Pace, it features unique taillights and a more-coupe-like rear end. Globally, the model is expected to offer a range of gas and diesel Ingenium engines as well as an eight-speed automatic transmission sourced from ZF. All-wheel drive should come standard, and an electric variant is likely at some point in time.

The E-Pace will make its world debut on July 13 in London. When it arrives on our shores in early 2018, it will start at $39,595 including destination fees.