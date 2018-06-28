WATCH: Getting Gentle with the Lexus LC 500h

It’s no secret that we’re fans of the Lexus LC’s concept car looks, having named the gasoline-only version of the striking grand tourer, the LC 500, one of our 2018 All-Stars. Not only that, but it came close to snagging 2018 Design of the Year honors—close enough, in fact, to garner an honorable mention.

As such, when its hybrid sibling, the Lexus LC 500h, came by the office for a stint, it wasn’t too surprising when our video team borrowed the keys and wheeled it into a studio to produce an overview of its eye-catching design. Much like the looks of the LC itself, result is a bit outside the box—and like the Lexus, its enjoyable in its own way.