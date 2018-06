In his “By Design” feature on the Lancia Stratos Zero, our design editor Robert Cumberford dubbed it “the most extraordinary concept car ever.” The radical wedge-shaped creation was penned by Bertone’s Marcello Gandini and is powered by a 1.6-liter V-4 taken from the Lancia Fulvia, though it lives in the back of the concept rather than in the front, as it did in the Fulvia.

The concept made its debut at the 1970 Turin Motor Show and its impact on supercar styling remains evident even today.