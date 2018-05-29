WATCH: Eight Reasons to Like the 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door

After many months of teasing, the 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door was unveiled in early march at the 2018 Geneva auto show. The coupe-like sedan will be offered in three flavors: GT 53, which features a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six good for 429 hp and 384 lb-ft of torque plus another 21 hp and 184 lb-ft available from the EQ Boost 48-volt hybrid assist system; GT 63, which receives a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 good for 577 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque; and GT 63 S, which receives a more powerful version of the same engine that makes 630 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque.