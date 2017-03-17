Watch a BMW X6 Take on Romanian Roads

File this one under gigs that don’t suck. Take one BMW X6 M50d xDrive, a small camera crew, a couple of drones, and head to Bran, the Dracula Castle in Romania to shoot a video.

Add -4 Fahrenheit temperatures, icy, winding roads of the Transfăgărăşan in the Carpathian Mountains, and you have yourself an adventure.

Stanislav “Stanly” Cociorva and Ecaterina “ Katya” Cernei are the creative couple behind the short film that took two weeks to shoot in the frozen Romanian mountains. They covered over 1,500 miles in the BMW crossover in the process — now that’s a proper test drive. We are totally jealous.

“As we already had acquired experience filming Romania in the summer, we were tempted to make another movie in winter. Using the knowledge we had gained during our previous trips we chose locations which offered a rich diversity of natural landscapes and cultural landmarks,” said Cernei.

The BMW X6 M50d xDrive packs a twin-turbo, 3.0-liter straight-six diesel engine with 381 horsepower and 546 lb-ft of torque.

It seemed to handle the extreme winter conditions and snow covered mountain roads with ease. The AWD SUV took the duo to 10 locations around the country which added some incredible scenery to the short film.

“The greatest challenge we faced during our trip was the weather. Specifically mountain hairpin turns covered with snow and ice. The BMW X6 M50d is not only an epic presence in the film, but also got us to remote locations uncompromisingly and helped realize our project on time,” said Cociorva.

“Regardless of the extreme winter conditions and rough state of the mountain roads, we always managed to reach our destination.”

No doubt about that.