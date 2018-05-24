WATCH: BMW X5 Prototypes in Sand and Snow

BMW will debut the X5 sometime later this year. But right now, the automaker is testing the midsize SUV in extreme climates and situations, as we can see in the video below.

The fourth-generation BMW X5 has been traveling through snow in Arjeplog, Sweden; on gravel roads in South Africa; and across dunes in the U.S. In these places, BMW is testing out the X5’s new suspension and chassis systems, which the automaker says are available for the first time in an X model. The next-gen vehicle receives the Adaptive M Suspension Professional and a new rear wheel steering system that BMW calls Integral Active Steering. At one point, the video shows an X5 with blue brake calipers playing in the snow—likely an M Sport variant rather than a full M model.

Judging from past prototypes we’ve seen, the X5 won’t look radically different from the current model. However, it will likely wear a larger grille in addition to updated headlights and taillights. In the photos, the interior has also changed with a smaller gear stalk and new arrangement of central buttons. We’ve also spotted a prototype for the X5 M with big blue brake calipers and quad-tip tailpipes.