WATCH: Behind the Wheel of GMC’s Mattracks-Equipped Sierra 2500HD All Mountain Concept

GMC revealed the unique Sierra 2500HD All Mountain Concept last year at the 2017 Los Angeles auto show. The truck features Mattracks tracks instead of wheels for ultimate traction in the snow that are driven by a 6.6-liter turbo-diesel V-8 that makes 445 hp and 910 lb-ft of torque managed by a six-speed automatic transmission.

“With GMC’s focus on premium capability and design, we wanted to ensure that this concept took these signature attributes to an entirely new level,” said Carl Zipfel, GMC exterior designer in a release announcing the concept truck.

Aside from the tracks, the truck features bodyside graphics, LED lights, a Ridgid light bar, and Thule snowboard racks.