Watch: Alfa Romeo and the Mille Miglia

90 years ago, an Alfa Romeo 6C 1500 Super Sport handed Alfa Romeo the win at the 1928 Mille Miglia, the marque’s first victory at the famous endurance race. To celebrate the anniversary, Alfa took a look back ahead of the 2018 running of the Mille Miglia Storica historic race, which will pass through the Alfa Romeo Historical Museum.
Automobile Newsletter Join today!
Sign up today for our FREE newsletter and get the latest articles and news delivered right to your inbox!
Buying GuidePowered by Motortrend
MSRP $38,195 Base Sedan