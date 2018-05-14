/ News / Watch: Alfa Romeo and the Mille Miglia
90 years ago, an Alfa Romeo 6C 1500 Super Sport handed Alfa Romeo the win at the 1928 Mille Miglia, the marque’s first victory at the famous endurance race. To celebrate the anniversary, Alfa took a look back ahead of the 2018 running of the Mille Miglia Storica historic race, which will pass through the Alfa Romeo Historical Museum.

