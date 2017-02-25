Watch a General Lee Dodge Charger Catch Massive Air Before Crashing

Them Duke Boys make it look so easy on TV, but launching a Dodge Charger off a ramp and landing in one piece is harder than it looks. One stunt driver found that out at the start of Detroit’s annual Autorama hot rod show, where he caught some sick air but didn’t quite stick the landing.

Raymond Kohn drove his 1969 Dodge Charger in a mock chase on Friday to kick off the weekend festivities, pursued by the Hazzard County police. In a video posted to YouTube, we see the Charger picking up speed as it approaches a 5-foot ramp. Detroit Free Press reports the classic muscle car, painted like the famous “General Lee” of The Dukes of Hazzard fame, hit 55 mph before hitting the ramp and flying roughly 25 feet through the air. The jump looks good until about the halfway point when the car begins to nose down. With some palpable force, the Charger’s driver-side front wheel and bumper impact the pavement. A crew rushes to check on Kohn, and within a few seconds the green flag waves to signal that he’s OK. The crowd goes wild.

“It’s a cool feeling being in the air like that,” Kohn told Detroit Free Press. “It’s like a roller coaster ride. But in the end, it’s like the roller coaster derails.”

The car is specially made to handle jumps and landings, designed to absorb most of the shock to prevent back injury to the driver. However, it can only take one to two jumps before being retired. It’s unclear if this is a good, average, or bad landing, but it looks pretty gnarly from all angles. Check out the YouTube video and a compilation from our friends at Hot Rod showing multiple angles below.