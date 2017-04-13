/ News / Dream Theater: Watch a 2017 Dodge Viper ACR Drift in a Miami Heist Film
Dream Theater: Watch a 2017 Dodge Viper ACR Drift in a Miami Heist Film

"The Last Viper" from Pennzoil is a send off short with a bang

After five generations, production of the Dodge Viper has ended. The V-10-powered rear-drive American sports car is no more, but Pennzoil is sending it off with a bang. To celebrate the icon, the lubricant company released a new video called “The Last Viper,” which shows the car tearing through the streets of Miami, Florida.

The video begins in a warehouse where an electronic dollar bill counter flips through C-notes next to a newspaper article offering a reward for the return of the last Viper built — the Pennzoil Yellow Dodge Viper stored in the same warehouse. A burglar, who appears to be the same character from Pennzoil’s “Joyride” videos, watches the operation from a window on the roof.

Pennzoil The Last Viper screenshot

The next scene shows the Viper’s dramatic escape from the warehouse, after which it drifts out of the port onto a bridge and back into town. As night falls, the last Viper gets closer to Miami.

Dodge built five special-edition Viper models to send its iconic sports car into automotive heaven. Four of the five special-edition models were based on the 2017 Dodge Viper ACR, including the Viper 1:28 Edition ACR, GTS-R Commemorative Edition ACR, Viper VooDoo II Edition ACR, Dodge Dealer Edition ACR, and finally the Viper Snakeskin Edition GTC — the only one not based on the ACR model.

So how does Pennzoil’s “The Last Viper” end? Check out the video below to find out.

