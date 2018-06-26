WATCH: Seven Reasons Why the Honda Civic Type R Demolishes the Civic Si

With a 1.5-liter turbo-four making 205 hp and 192 lb-ft of torque under its hood and a base price of just $24,994, the current Honda Civic Si is a compelling package. But its bigger brother, the Civic Type R, ruthlessly establishes its dominance in a number of ways, starting with its 2.0-liter turbo-four. The high-strung engine makes 306 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque, over 100 more of each than the Si—and that’s just the beginning, provided you don’t mind its $35,595 starting price.