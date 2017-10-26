Watch a Record-Setting Ford GT Hit 292.9 MPH in the Standing Mile

While Bugatti is busy developing tire and aero updates for the Chiron in hopes for going beyond the hypercar’s 261 mph top speed limit, a 2006 Ford GT just clocked 292.9 mph. Johnny Bohmer just completed the high-speed run in his street-legal BADDGT, eclipsing his previous record of 283.232 mph.

This is the same car that Bohmer hit the 250 mph mark, then the 275 mph, and eventually claiming the Guinness World Record for Fastest Standing Mile at 283.232 mph. The speed run took place at the Kennedy Space Center down in Florida, where Bohmer set the previous Guinness World Record. As the driver of a Genovation Cars GXE, he also claimed the record back in February for Fastest Standing Mile for an electric car, at 190.480 mph.

Unfortunately, the old record still stands, as Guinness record officials weren’t on-hand for this attempt. Still, this is an incredible feat, considering the BADDGT is registered for street use in Florida, and retains a fully-functioning air-conditioning system and “high-end” audio system, both requirements for street-legal designation from Guinness.

292.9 mph is mighty fast, but Bohmer has 300 mph set as his next speed goal. According to Bohmer, this should happen sometime later this year during straight-line aerodynamic testing.