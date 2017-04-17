Wards’ Auto Releases 2017 10 Best Interiors List

Good vehicle interiors can be hard to find, especially if you are on a budget. If you are in the market for a decent one, the Subaru Impreza is the most affordable at $29,260 (as tested) — and that’s the cheapest one you’ll find on Wards’ annual best interior list.

The auto news site and publisher also named the Bentley Bentayga, which can set you, back at least $278,730, are among this year’s winners, with Honda (CR-V), Lexus (LC 500), and Mazda (CX-9) being the only brands to return as winners.

Aesthetics, comfort, ergonomics, fit-and-finish, materials, and user-friendly electronics are all deciding factors in snagging an interior award by Wards, which is now in its seventh incarnation. For eligibility, vehicles’ interiors must be all new or significantly redesigned for the U.S. market.

Aside from the models previously mentioned, this year’s list included the Alfa Romeo Giulia, Buick LaCrosse, Lincoln Continental, Maserati Levante, and Mini Countryman.

There’s no price cap on eligibility and in the past Audi, BMW, Cadillac, Infiniti, and Mercedes-Benz have made the grade. But not this time around — better luck next year.

Instead, interiors like the CX-9’s scored a well-earned spot on the prestigious list.

“We designed the Mazda CX-9’s interior from the onset with a concept of ‘Smart Indulgence,’ recognizing that there’s a balance between needs and wants,” said Juilien Montousse, Mazda design director, in a statement.

“Our goal was to maximize both functionality for families and opulence for couple looking for a getaway.”

The Lexus LC 500 grabbed a top spot for its breathtaking interior and design elements including “dramatic door trim with grooves that flow like drapery” according to the news site.

“Since the concept LF-LC was introduced five years ago — a concept car come to life — there has been nothing but excitement and anticipation for the production LC,” said Jeff Bracken, Lexus vice president and general manager, in a release.

“Working closely with the engineering team, LC designers pursued new means to redefine Lexus style with a dynamic look and the brand’s signature attention to detail.”