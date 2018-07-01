Wagons, Four Doors, and People Movers – Oh My! Huge Gallery From the 2018 West Coast Kustoms Cruisin’ Nationals

We recently put together a gallery about all the wagons, crew cabs, and campers from Viva Las Vegas and you guys absolutely loved it so we’ve done it again. This time we brought you a collection of photos of all the people carriers that were out at the 2018 West Coast Kustoms Cruisn’ Nationals at the Fair Park in Santa Maria, California. There was a little bit of everything there, but we can’t remember the last time we’ve seen this many sedans turned into true kustoms in one place at one time.

There’s something to be said about the practicality of customizing a car with extra room for passengers because then you have more room to invite friends along while you enjoy your ride. For a long time these more-doors were looked down on by the car community as being uncool, but if you take a look through this gallery you will be hard pressed to say these customized sedans and long roofs aren’t head turners!