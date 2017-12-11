W Motors Fenyr SuperSport Production Model Rolls Out

At the Dubai Motor Show last month, W Motors showed off its Fenyr SuperSport concept, promising the production version was coming soon. A few days ago, it released the video below, showing off the Fenyr SuperSport in production form. Well, at least in production CGI form.
W Motors also held a private reveal party that it documented on its Instagram page. As you can see, the design of the SuperSport is about as subtle as a brick to the face. If you want an attention-grabbing supercar, this might be the perfect car for you.
Out back, the SuperSport gets even more aggressive styling. You can see a little bit of Acura NSX in there, but compared to the SuperSport, the NSX is dull and practically invisible.
Under the hood is a Porsche-sourced 4.0-liter flat-six that RUF tuned to make a tire-roasting 900 hp and 885 lb-ft of torque. Paired with a dual-clutch transmission, W Motors claims it can hit 60 mph in 2.7 seconds and has a top speed of 249 mph. To keep the weight down to only 2,645 pounds, the Fenyr SuperSport has a tubular aluminum chassis and a carbon-composite body. When it comes time to stop, there are 16.5-inch carbon-ceramic brakes with six-piston calipers.
With a starting price of $1.9 million, the Fenyr SuperSport won’t be cheap, but only 25 will be built, so there won’t be many to go around. Then again, compared to W Motors’ previous car, the Lykan HyperSport, this is the affordable, mass-production model. Only seven Lykans were ever built, each with a starting price around $3.4 million.
