W Motors Previews Almost Production-Ready Fenyr Supersport

After two years in development, W Motors is finally almost ready to reveal its production ready Fenyr SuperSport supercar. Shown during the Shanghai Auto Show, the upcoming Fenyr SuperSport features a RUF-tuned 4.0-liter flat six-cylinder Porsche motor that’s been tuned to produce a whopping 900 horsepower and 885 lb-ft of torque. We can’t wait.

Other stats W Motors is claiming are a 0-62 mph time of just 2.7 seconds and a 7-speed dual-clutch PDK gearbox geared to get the Fenyr SuperSport to a top speed of 249 mph. However, unlike the Porsche 911 Turbo, power is sent through the rear wheels only. As far as the Fenyr’s construction, the car is built using a light carbon composite body and a tubular aluminum chassis that helps bring the total weight down to just 2,645 pounds.

Stopping all that momentum is a set of 6-piston aluminum mono-bloc calipers with carbon ceramic cross drilled brakes measuring 16.5 inches in diameter. Getting the Fenyr SuperSport to turn, the front suspension receives a McPherson-style strut and anti-roll bar, while the rear axle gets a multi-link suspension, horizontal coil over shocks, and its own anti-roll bar.

As for production, like its seven-unit sibling, the W Motors Lykan HyperSport, the Fenyr SuperSport will see a similarly limited production run of just 25 units per year. More than the Lykan HyperSport, but the Fenyr SuperSport is supposed to be the company’s more entry-level, consumer-friendly automobile. What’s not consumer friendly is the car’s $1.85 million asking price. For perspective, for $1.85 million you could buy seven and a half Ferrari 488 GTBs, almost ten 911 Turbo S Porsches, or eighty and a half Toyota Camrys.

However, you don’t get a RUF-tuned 4.0-liter flat-six that pumps out 900 hp and 885 lb-ft of twist. The production Fenyr SuperSport will be revealed later this year at the upcoming Dubai Motor Show this November.