$2.8 Million Icona Vulcano Titanium Debuts at Cannes Film Festival

Remember that Icona Volcano we took for a spin last year? Now the one-off Icona Vulcano Titanium is getting the star treatment at this year’s Cannes Film Festival in France. Prospective buyers will be able to take the Vulcano for its first public test drives on the roads of the real world.

The Vulcano will be appropriately positioned near Port Vauban’s Billionaires’ Quay, where attendees dock their yachts. It’s a fitting environment for a $2.8 million dollar supercar, the first ever to have a 100% titanium body.

Icona, founded in Turin, Italy, says the bodywork took over 10,000 hours to get right by hand. It says inspiration comes from the Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird, the fastest-ever military jet. The Vulcano’s uniquely sculpted surface helps dictate and manage airflow. The sides, for example, direct hot air from the engine and reduce turbulence in the wheel wells.

Power comes from a 6.8-liter V-8 engine that generates 680 horsepower and produces over 600 lb-ft of torque through the rear wheels. Power is routed through a paddle-shift automatic gearbox with 60 mph comes in just 2.8 seconds and the Vulcano accelerates to 120 mph in 8.8 seconds. It’s capable of a top speed of 220 mph.

Cannes Film Festival wraps up May 28, giving the Vulcano a little more time to potentially find a home among the VIPs of the entertainment world.