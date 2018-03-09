2018 All-Stars Contender: 2018 Volvo XC60 T8 E-AWD Inscription

How do you follow such a brilliant take on the modern family SUV as the Volvo XC90? The Swedish automaker responded with the new XC60, based on the XC90’s Scalable Product Architecture but with two rows of seats rather than three.

The XC60 T8 E-AWD is supercharged and turbocharged and a plug-in hybrid with battery electric-powered rear wheels. Although the XC60 PHEV is smaller and lighter than the XC90 PHEV, it delivers 1 mpg combined less than the XC90 on gasoline only and 3 mpg-e less on a full charge. Its pure-electric range of 18 miles is 1 mile short of the bigger SUV’s EPA estimate.

The responsive powertrain earned some praise.

“The XC60’s charms lie in its unexpected pleasures: copious, fat, guilt-free torque, a strikingly modern cabin, and a livability that makes you like it more with every mile,” contributor Basem Wasef said.

Added pro racer Andy Pilgrim: “Better acceleration than expected.”

Contributor Chris Nelson noted that it’s easy to overlook how dramatically different the XC60 is. “And that’s a shame,” he said. “Maybe because the XC90 stole the spotlight two years ago and little brother isn’t as remarkable?”

Noordeloos was less impressed. “One of the worst cars of the group to actually drive if you’re an enthusiast,” he argued. “It’s so tame, and the steering is dead and ultra-light. The chassis has very little grip, and the torque steer is bothersome.”

Did judges share Noordeloos’ negative impressions of the XC60, keeping it from a 2018 All-Stars trophy? Find out on Saturday, March 10, when we announce the winners at the 2018 Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance—and right here on automobilemag.com.