Additional Volvo XC60 Teasers Released Ahead of Geneva Show Debut

Volvo continues to tease its upcoming XC60 crossover on social media, giving us three more looks at the vehicle before it’s fully revealed on March 7 in Geneva. Two teasers give us a better look at the XC60’s front end, while the other teases its rear for the first time.

We’ve already seen a shadowy image of the front end, but this one is slightly better lit to reveal more of the grille shape. Unsurprisingly, that grille resembles the one seen on the XC90, S90, and V90. We again get a glimpse of the headlight with its characteristic “Thor’s Hammer” design element. Unlike its SPA platform-mates, the XC60 features headlights that taper inward to allow the handle of the hammer to connect with the grille. A close-up on the grille reveals a camera beneath the Volvo badge, likely used for Pilot Assist semi-autonomous features.

The next teaser shows off the XC60’s taillight design. Just like Volvo’s other models that sport a D-pillar, the XC60’s taillights are mostly vertically oriented. The lamps appear most similar to those on the V90 wagon, in that they spread out across the liftgate to form an “L” shape.

The XC60 will likely continue to offer a choice of four-cylinder engines, ranging from a turbocharged 2.0-liter I-4 to a turbocharged and supercharged 2.0-liter. A plug-in hybrid drivetrain is also possible, and a diesel will be offered in Europe. We’ll have to wait until Volvo drops more teasers or reveals the crossover in full to learn more about what it will look like. The Swedish automaker will live-stream the unveiling of the next XC60 from its Geneva press conference on March 7. Watch it here and stay tuned for more details live from the Geneva show floor.