Volvo Teases Interior, Safety Features of XC40

Every new model Volvo has rolled out recently has an arsenal of safety and driver assistance features, and the XC40 will be no exception. In a new teaser, Volvo shows off some of the technologies we’ll see on the small crossover.

The XC40 has a portrait-oriented touchscreen with slim air vents on either side. When parking, the screen shows a 360-degree image of the vehicle’s surroundings to help drivers maneuver into tight parking spaces. Other technologies coming to the XC40 include cross traffic alert with automatic braking and run-off road protection and mitigation.

The crossover also features semi-autonomous driving technology with Pilot Assist. Available on other Volvos, this feature helps steer the car in its lane and maintains a preset speed or distance relative to the vehicle ahead. Also coming to the XC40 is the latest generation of City Safety, which helps drivers avoid low-speed collisions.

Judging from the teaser, the XC40 will receive a digital instrument cluster. With few stray buttons in the cabin, the XC40 seems to have been designed with simplicity in mind.

The XC40 will be the first Volvo to sit on the automaker’s Compact Modular Architecture. The upcoming S40 sedan and V40 hatch will also use this architecture, as will a new crossover from Volvo’s Geely sibling, Lynk & Co.

Expect the XC40 to debut sometime this fall.