Volvo Wants to Protect Your Pooch

My dog Bonnie loves going out for daily rides in the car. She prefers the fresh air that roadsters provide to trucks and SUVs that are harder for her to get in and out of.

At this year’s Chicago auto show, Volvo showcased its line of accessories that help reduce the risk of injury and fatalities in its cars.

Volvo offers a Load Compartment Divider, Protective Steel Grille, and Dog Gate to secure dogs in the cargo areas of its wagons and SUVs.

I’m not sure Bonnie would like sitting in a car cage—but it could save her life in the event of an accident.

At 25 mph an unrestrained dog can be projected forward at a force 40 times its weight in a collision.

“A 75-pound dog, for example, can achieve an impact force of 3,000 pounds in a collision, which could be lethal blow for passengers and pet,” says Volvo.

According to the first annual Google Auto Trends Report, Americans are putting their pets first and searching for dog-related equipment for their vehicles.

Top trending terms include: “dog car seat covers,” “dog car hammock,” and “dog steps for car” are among the most popular searches.

Google states the average American is 36 times more likely to search for pet-related vehicle equipment than the average person in Germany and 10 times as likely than the average person in Japan.

Volvo says a dog cage in the cargo area provides the most protection, but a dog harness is a good alternative for use in the rear seat. The harness can keep your dog from moving between seats and this reduces the risk of the dog being propelled forward.

“Protecting what’s important is one of Volvo’s core values,” said Anders Gustafsson, Volvo president/CEO said in a statement.

“We know from our long safety history that animals are subject to the same collision forces as people. We believe they deserve the same care as anyone.”

The 2018 Chicago Auto Show continues through February 19 if you’d like to see the Volvo cages and harness in person or you can check them out online and/or at your local Volvo dealerships.

Volvo has also partnered with The Petfinder Foundation in case you are interested in adopting a furry friend.

Bonnie came from the Pasadena Humane Society and she’s ready to roll out—I just need to Google “dog harness” and we should be good to go.