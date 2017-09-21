Volvo Subscription Service Aims to Make “Owning” a Car Worry-Free

Volvo is following Cadillac’s lead by offering a subscription service for its vehicles. Called Care by Volvo, the flat-fee service covers everything from maintenance to insurance and allows subscribers to swap for a new Volvo every 24 months.

All users will pay a flat monthly fee that’s the same for everyone regardless of region or customer age. This will get them access to a vehicle and, depending on regional availability, concierge services like cleaning, fueling, dealer pickup, and package delivery to their car.

The subscription also covers all maintenance, registration, taxes, and insurance. Volvo says the service will make car “ownership” as easy as having a mobile phone. Just as many do with their phones, Care by Volvo users will be able to upgrade to a new Volvo every two years.

In a video, Volvo says subscribers can also get a temporary loaner if they need a bigger vehicle for a weekend trip or a special occasion. The model is similar to Book by Cadillac, but in GM’s subscription-based service you can swap out your vehicle on-demand.

“Our aim with Care by Volvo is to provide our customers with a transparent, premium car user experience,” said Thomas Andersson, Care by Volvo vice president, in a release.

“With a fixed monthly payment, Volvo Cars provides a truly customer-focused alternative to the traditional purchase or leasing. Time is a luxury for our customers, and with this service, we are able to free up time in their daily lives. This is simply making life easier for our customers.”

The 2018 Volvo XC40 will be the first model available from Care by Volvo, but other models will follow. New concierge services will also be introduced over time. The XC40 can be unlocked by a digital key smartphone app that can be shared among friends and family. This feature will come standard on all Care by Volvo vehicles.

The service will launch first in Sweden, the U.K., Germany, Spain, Italy, Norway, Poland, and the U.S. The monthly fee for Care by Volvo has yet to be announced, but if you want to buy a 2018 Volvo XC40 outright, prices start at $33,200 for the front-wheel-drive T4 model and $35,200 for the all-wheel-drive 250-hp T5.